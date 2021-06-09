Body sculpting: Here's everything you need to know about this move

These are a few necessary pieces of information that you need to know about body-sculpting treatments. You can use this information to help you decide which treatment is right for you. There are other methods to help you get the body that you want. All you need to do is to ask your doctor about what treatment is best suited for your needs.

Primary facts about body-sculpting

Body-sculpting treatments refer to procedures that help melt fat cells without having to go under the knife. Some of these procedures involve freezing fat cells and using radiofrequency to penetrate heat. Meanwhile, others use ultrasound therapy to reshape a specific part, such as the abdomen and thighs.

Although some treatments claim to be better than others, all treatments work similarly. The fat cells that the procedure breaks down get flushed away by the body’s lymphatic system in a few months. Once washed, these fat cells will have a harder time accumulating in the long run.

Types of body-sculpting treatments:

Cold treatments

Cold treatments such as Cool Sculpting is an excellent choice for people who are already nearing their target weight but wants to reduce a few more pounds on specific locations in their body. Experts at the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery say that it uses a specially-designed cryolipolysis to lower the temperature of the fat cells to the point of death while leaving the surrounding tissues unaffected. Once the fat cells are no longer functioning, the body flushes the fats a few days after the procedure. The patient will see visible results after three months.

Heat treatments

Contrary to Cool Sculpting, heat treatments such as SculpSure use lasers to penetrate the skin deeply. Then, it damages the structure of the fat cells to help melt them. The machine releases laser pulses into the patient’s body to help burn the fat.

Ultrasound treatments

Another type of non-invasive body-sculpting procedure is ultrasound treatments. Methods such as UltraShape uses to melt fat. Instead of hooking the patient up to a machine, the technician manually moves the device throughout the targeted area. It uses a mechanical vibration to melt the fat and destroy it. Most people use it to melt the fat around the abdomen.

Does it hurt?

Most treatments involving temperature involve some pain. But unlike breast implants in Utah, it doesn’t need anaesthesia. That’s because although a patient may feel some discomfort, the sensation seems more like a stinging or burning feeling. Also, the treatments only last for at least 25 minutes and don’t need any downtime. There’s much discomfort after the procedure that you can even do during your lunch break.