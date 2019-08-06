37-year-old Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Hon. Adwoa Safo is officially off the market.

She has joined the long list of dignitaries and celebrities who have tied the knots this year, 2019.

Hon. Adwoa Safo, daughter of of Ghanaian pastor, philanthropist, entrepreneur, innovator and inventor Apostle Kwadwo Safo married Nana Yaw publicly known as Hanny Mouhtiseb on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

The makeup was flawless, her skin shimmer and glowed and we can’t stop staring her.

The foundation was just her skin tone, the lashes wasn’t so dramatic and her brows were groomed and perfectly shaped to compliment her looks.

Check out the photos below and comment.

READ ALSO: Hon. Adwoa Safo has set the pace for 2019 Kente Brides