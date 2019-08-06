 37-year-old Member of Parliament for  Dome Kwabenya, Hon. Adwoa Safo is officially off the market.

She has joined the long list of dignitaries and celebrities who have tied the knots this year, 2019.

Member of Parliament Adwoa Safo and her significian other, Hanny Mouhtiseb got married over the weekend in style.

Hon. Adwoa Safo, daughter of of Ghanaian pastor, philanthropist, entrepreneur, innovator and inventor Apostle Kwadwo Safo married Nana Yaw publicly known as Hanny Mouhtiseb on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

The makeup was flawless, her skin shimmer and glowed and we can’t stop staring her. 

37-year-old lawmaker, Adwoa Safo is the daughter of Ghanaian pastor, philanthropist, entrepreneur, innovator and inventor Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

The foundation was just her skin tone, the lashes wasn’t so dramatic and her brows were groomed and perfectly shaped to compliment her looks.



