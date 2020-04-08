The App has placed new limits on the number of times a forwarded message can be shared simultaneously.

A message received by a person on the Facebook (FB)-owned platform that has already been forwarded five times can now only be passed on to one chat at a time, a CNN report has shown.

This new limit is the chat app's strictest yet.

“WhatsApp has taken other steps in the light of the coronavirus pandemic to fight misinformation, such as donating money to fact-checking organizations, some of which run accounts people can send messages to,” the report noted.

Adding that “They've also teamed up with international and national health organizations to create chatbots that can answer people's coronavirus questions.”

The platform is also working on a new feature that would allow users to take a message they've received and quickly search the web to check its content.