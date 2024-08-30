Do black people need sunscreen? Here's what you need to know

While it's true that melanin provides a natural SPF of around 13, it doesn’t completely block out the sun’s harmful UV rays. Here are some reasons why everyone, regardless of skin colour, should use sunscreen:

Protection against skin cancer

While darker skin has a lower risk of developing skin cancer compared to lighter skin, it’s still possible. When skin cancer does occur in Black people, it’s often diagnosed at a later, more advanced stage, which can make treatment more challenging. Sunscreen helps reduce the risk of skin cancer by blocking harmful UV rays.

Prevention of hyperpigmentation

People with darker skin tones are more prone to hyperpigmentation, which is the darkening of certain areas of the skin. This can be caused or worsened by exposure to the sun. Sunscreen helps prevent these dark spots from forming or getting worse.

Slowing down signs of ageing

Sun exposure can lead to premature ageing, causing wrinkles, fine lines, and a loss of skin elasticity. Sunscreen helps protect against photoaging by shielding the skin from UV damage.

Protection against sunburn

Contrary to popular belief, darker skin can still burn from prolonged sun exposure. While it might not be as obvious as on lighter skin, sunburns can occur and lead to pain, peeling, and increased risk of skin damage.

Overall skin health

Using sunscreen regularly helps maintain the overall health of the skin by preventing damage from the sun’s UV rays. Healthy skin is better at performing its protective functions and stays looking vibrant and youthful.

Sunscreen is an essential part of skincare for everyone, regardless of skin tone. Using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 daily can help protect against skin cancer, premature ageing, hyperpigmentation, and sunburn.