A good skincare routine doesn’t just help you get rid of, and prevent skin problems, it also helps your skin stay youthful and glowing. Here are some important do's and don’ts of face care.
Your skin is one of the largest organs which technically covers your entire body. That means a dehydrated body will result in a dehydrated skin. Therefore, it is essential for a person to drink at least 8 glasses of water daily to keep your skin hydrated. This will maintain a healthy complexion of your skin and flush out unwanted toxins from your body.
Great skincare starts with what food you eat. If you love junk food, consume a lot of alcohol, caffeine, and even smoke, getting perfect skin will always seem like a long distant dream and will be almost impossible to achieve. Eat foods rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, E, A and beta carotene.
Moisturizing is one of the most important parts to include in your face routine, as it helps combat several different skin concerns down the road. Things like overnight moisturizers will ensure that your skin stays consistently hydrated.
It’s no secret that 7-8 hours of sleep is ideal. There’s a reason why they call it beauty sleep! Every single cell in your body requires sleep to repair themselves from any damage encountered during the day.
You may think that one wash will get every trace of dirt and makeup off your face, but that’s not the case. You really need a double cleanse to fully get everything off.
It unclogs pores, helps prevent blackheads and removes dead skin cells for fresh, radiant skin.
