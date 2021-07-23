Do's and don'ts of face care

Your skin is one of the largest organs which technically covers your entire body. That means a dehydrated body will result in a dehydrated skin. Therefore, it is essential for a person to drink at least 8 glasses of water daily to keep your skin hydrated. This will maintain a healthy complexion of your skin and flush out unwanted toxins from your body.

Do eat healthy food

Great skincare starts with what food you eat. If you love junk food, consume a lot of alcohol, caffeine, and even smoke, getting perfect skin will always seem like a long distant dream and will be almost impossible to achieve. Eat foods rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, E, A and beta carotene.

Do stay moisturized

Moisturizing is one of the most important parts to include in your face routine, as it helps combat several different skin concerns down the road. Things like overnight moisturizers will ensure that your skin stays consistently hydrated.

Do get enough sleep

It’s no secret that 7-8 hours of sleep is ideal. There’s a reason why they call it beauty sleep! Every single cell in your body requires sleep to repair themselves from any damage encountered during the day.

Do double cleanse

You may think that one wash will get every trace of dirt and makeup off your face, but that’s not the case. You really need a double cleanse to fully get everything off.

Do exfoliate once a week

It unclogs pores, helps prevent blackheads and removes dead skin cells for fresh, radiant skin.