Do's and don'ts of face care

DO NOT apply Body creams on your face. Body creams and lotions are a lot thicker and typically contain fragrances that might irritate your facial skin. You should use face moisturizers that are gentler and more delicate.

DO NOT pop/pick pimples or blemishes. By popping the pimple, the bacteria in the pimple could spread to the rest of your face causing more pimples.

DO NOT go bed with make-up. Make-up collects dirt through-out the day therefore your skin will absorb the dirt which could cause pimples and blemishes. Cleanse your face before you sleep.

Do not step out without sunscreen protection. It is recommended to wear sunscreen, even if dark skinned as it protects your skin from sun burns and premature ageing.

DO NOT touch your face without washing your hands. Our hands collect so much dirt form all the things that we touch therefore we would transfer the dirt to our face which causes blemishes and pimples

DO NOT over wash your face too often. only wash your face twice a day. Washing your face too often can cause irritation, tightness or dryness thus stripping moisture from your skin.

DO NOT wash your face with excessively hot water as it strips natural oils from your skin thus causing dryness.

DO NOT use body exfoliators/scrubs on your face. Body scrubs often have hard beads and strong fragrances which are too harsh for your face especially around your eyes and lips that are knows to the most sensitive part of your face.