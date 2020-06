The rapper is known to be a talented rapper as shown in her music videos.

She recently was in the limelight following her beef with songstress Sista Efia and Freda Rhymz.

Eno's fashion choices were never like we have never seen before. She stepped up her game and it came at the right time to inspire our everyday look.

We check on her Instagram page and she definitely is inspiring our Wednesday look.

Eno Barony

Eno Barony

Eno Barony