For men: 7 everyday foods that help fight low sperm count

Research shows that couples can get pregnant with low sperm count, but, it may just take more time than you originally expected, and it may require seeing a doctor to see how you can improve your sperm quality.

While it only takes one sperm to fertilize an egg, the journey getting there can be rough. The more sperm you have, the better your chances.

There are some foods, however, that can help reduce a man's chances of getting low sperm count or even treat the menace. Here are the foods to try:

Garlic

Garlic helps prevent cancer as well as enhances the production of sperm in the scrotum.

Garlic contains allicin, which is required for stimulating blood circulation to the right parts. The blood flows freely to the sexual organs and protects them from any damage. Selenium, which is another important enzyme found in garlic, helps to improve sperm motility,

Fruits and vegetables

The antioxidants found in fruits and veggies may help protect sperm from cellular damage and keep them strong and speedy — just what they need to race through the fallopian tubes and fertilize an egg. Meanwhile, vitamins E and C may slightly increase sperm count and movement.

Find vitamin E in mangoes, avocados and green vegetables such as spinach and broccoli. Get vitamin C in oranges, tomatoes and grapefruit, among other foods. Leafy greens, beans and many fruits are high in folate — a B vitamin with antioxidant properties that may help keep sperm free of chromosomal abnormalities.

Oysters

There’s a reason oysters are known as aphrodisiacs. They contain more zinc per serving than any other food, and foods high in zinc may help with male fertility by increasing semen volume and sperm motility.

Nuts

Some research funded by the nut industry has shown that nuts may help improve the quality and function of sperm. Walnuts, in particular, may help boost sperm quality. That’s because walnuts are packed with antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids.

Ginseng

Ginseng not only increases testosterone but also helps in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is available in fresh or dried form and can be consumed in the form of tea.

Honey

This food has for centuries been considered a fertility-boosting superfood. It’s incredibly rich in the minerals and amino acids that nourish the reproductive system.

Avocado

