For women: 5 best foods to eat during menstruation

While our lifestyle plays an important role in determining a healthy period flow, our diet plays a major role. Certain foods trigger menstrual pain whereas some foods are there to relieve you from the pain and the fatigue.

Here are some foods you should consider during menstruation:

Green vegetables

Green leafy vegetables are the most potent sources of iron which is necessary during your period. Low levels of iron can make you more fatigue and can cause pain and fatigue. Consuming vegetables such as spinach, cauliflower, and cabbage can increase iron levels in the body and ease up period pain.

Yoghurt

To have smooth menstruation, it is important to have a diet free of inflammatory foods. Consumption of sugar, dairy, or gluten can trigger pain. Hence eating foods like yoghurt which cools down the body is quite beneficial for the body. It is also a food enriched with probiotics that keep your vaginal health in good shape and ensures smooth period days. Make sure to cut off inflammatory foods during your period days. However, only continue with yoghurt if it does not trigger your gut health issues and suits you perfectly.

Fruits

Seasonal fruits and fruits with a higher water content are extremely effective to reduce pain during menstruation. Seasonal fruits help to keep the immunity system strong and provide you with the necessary energy. You can consume fruits as an evening or mid-morning snack.

Also., consuming fruits is healthier than fruit juices as you can have maximum benefits of fibre. Besides, fruits such as watermelon, and cucumber are hydrating foods that keep the body hydrated.

Nuts

Nuts are excellent sources of omega-3, magnesium, potassium, iron, and protein. These nutrient-enriched nuts such as flax seeds, almonds, and walnuts aid in good sleep. Besides the presence of magnesium in these foods is extremely important as magnesium is a calming mineral that helps to soothe and calm the nervous system. It is also great to alleviate menstrual cramps and pain.

Herbal teas