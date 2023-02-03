For women: 5 causes of a missed period apart from unsafe sex

irregular or shorter period cycles are a few period issues, missed period is also a very common problem. But a missed period isn’t always a sign of pregnancy.

Missing a menstrual cycle occasionally is fine, but if it continues to be missed for several months, there may be a problem.

While most of you may think it is because of pregnancy, there are other causes as well which you should be aware of. Here's a list of factors that you should know:

Stress

Research says that missing periods is normal if your workload has increased and you are under more stress. The effects of excessive stress can be felt physically and mentally. The hypothalamus of the brain can be impacted by excessive stress and experience functional disruptions. The release of hormones is also impacted by this. You must first learn to manage your stress if you want to regularise your period.

Rapid weight loss and weight gain

Both rapid weight gain and rapid weight loss can cause missed periods. Weight gain or weight loss both affect your hormonal balance and fluctuations in hormones have a direct impact on the menstrual cycle. So, if you are underweight or overweight and not menstruating, try to manage your weight.

Oral contraceptive pills

Reports show that prolonged usage of birth control tablets can result in irregular menstrual cycles or missed periods. Different hormones in the reproductive system are impacted by the pill. Your period is also impacted by this. There might be no flow at all or a reduced flow as a result.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

The first symptom of polycystic ovary syndrome is irregular periods. Ovulation that occurs every month is not found due to the increase in the androgen hormone level. It is also called hyperandrogenism.

Fibroids