Women like men also have facial hair, for some, it's nearly invisible and for some, it's darker and thicker, but by facial shaving, you can get clear and smooth skin in an instant.
For women: 6 effective ways to shave your facial hair
Facial shaving in women is more common than you might think.
Shaving or waxing hairs on legs, stomachs, and underarms has become a norm for girls especially to maintain a feminine appearance and have soft, supple skin “as a girl should”.
Waxing and shaving your body is a personal choice and it should be done for hygiene reasons, smoother skin, and not just for a delicate appearance.
Facial shaving for women should be done differently than facial shaving for men. It also differs from the way you shave your legs and underarms. Here's how to do it properly:
- Prep your face
Before the shaving begins, it is always important to prep up your skin. Use a moisturizing cleanser and massage your face for 5 minutes and then wipe it off using a wet washcloth.
- Apply facial toner
Take a few drops of your facial toner and apply it all over your face using a cotton pad so that all the sweat, dirt, oil, or excess makeup is removed from your face.
Steam your face
Use a facial steamer to moisturize your skin, open up the pores, and soften the facial hair before shaving.
- Massage your face with oil
Massage a few drops of your favourite oil which is fit for your skin but it should be non-comedogenic to not clog your pores, it is only applied to act as an aid for the razor. You can use an essential oil like tea tree oil or recovery oil or even a bio-oil.
- Shave gently
Now for the part we have all been waiting for, pick up a long-blade razor, use your opposite hand to lift your face, hold the razor at a 45 degrees angle and then smoothly glide the razor downwards. Be gentle and thorough.
- Nourish and hydrate your skin
After you have shaved your whole face, use a cotton pad to wipe your face off the residue hair and apply some cold aloe vera gel or spray rose water all over your face and neck to nourish and hydrate your skin.
