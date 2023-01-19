ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

For women: 6 effective ways to shave your facial hair

Berlinda Entsie

Facial shaving in women is more common than you might think.

Lady shaving her face
Lady shaving her face

Women like men also have facial hair, for some, it's nearly invisible and for some, it's darker and thicker, but by facial shaving, you can get clear and smooth skin in an instant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Shaving or waxing hairs on legs, stomachs, and underarms has become a norm for girls especially to maintain a feminine appearance and have soft, supple skin “as a girl should”.

Waxing and shaving your body is a personal choice and it should be done for hygiene reasons, smoother skin, and not just for a delicate appearance.

Facial shaving for women should be done differently than facial shaving for men. It also differs from the way you shave your legs and underarms. Here's how to do it properly:

  • Prep your face

Before the shaving begins, it is always important to prep up your skin. Use a moisturizing cleanser and massage your face for 5 minutes and then wipe it off using a wet washcloth.

  • Apply facial toner

Take a few drops of your facial toner and apply it all over your face using a cotton pad so that all the sweat, dirt, oil, or excess makeup is removed from your face.

Steam your face

Use a facial steamer to moisturize your skin, open up the pores, and soften the facial hair before shaving.

  • Massage your face with oil

Massage a few drops of your favourite oil which is fit for your skin but it should be non-comedogenic to not clog your pores, it is only applied to act as an aid for the razor. You can use an essential oil like tea tree oil or recovery oil or even a bio-oil.

  • Shave gently

Now for the part we have all been waiting for, pick up a long-blade razor, use your opposite hand to lift your face, hold the razor at a 45 degrees angle and then smoothly glide the razor downwards. Be gentle and thorough.

  • Nourish and hydrate your skin

After you have shaved your whole face, use a cotton pad to wipe your face off the residue hair and apply some cold aloe vera gel or spray rose water all over your face and neck to nourish and hydrate your skin.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

breastfeeding-baby (AmericanAcademyofPediatrics)

How to lose belly fat after delivering a baby: 4 best tips

The harsh truth about hair relaxers

For women: 5 best ways to care for your relaxed hair

Woman eating vegetables(ebony)

4 best ways to put your health in check this year

Gobe (Gari and beans)

How beans and gari help produce high-quality sperm, ovaries - Nutritionist