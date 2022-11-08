For women: Here's why your vagina gets sore after sex

Often women complain of their vaginas being sore after sex. Now, it could either be due to vigorous, intense sexual intercourse or a lot of other things that you may not yet have thought of.

Friction during sex is often the most common cause of vaginal pain, but listed below are some other reasons your vagina feels sore post-sex.

Hormonal changes

When it comes to vaginal soreness, there's a big chance it has to do with hormonal changes, especially if you're pregnant, reaching menopause or are in the perimenopause stage. The changes in the hormones could be making your vagina dry, which can cause excessive friction and hence, pain and discomfort. The solution to this is using lots of lubricants. Also, talk to your doctor about the same.

Urine infection

Urine infection, commonly known as UTI (urinary tract infection) can also cause vaginal discomfort and burning after sexual intercourse. This could be accompanied by back pain, frequent urination, the urge to pee and the feeling that the bladder still needs to be emptied.

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

Sore vaginal after sex is often a sign of infection. You could either be dealing with a vaginal thrush, which is also known as a vaginal yeast infection or vulvovaginal candidiasis, caused by a yeast germ called candida. A thrush can lead to symptoms such as itchiness and a thick, white vaginal discharge.

Another more worrying reason could be a sexually transmitted infection (STI), which is contracted through sexual contact. These include chlamydia, gonorrhoea or genital herpes.

Allergies