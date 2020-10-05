Garlic as a hair care ingredient has the potential to not only boost hair growth but also stimulate hair regrowth.

Although it value is vastly underrated, this natural remedy works perfectly for hair growth.

This article features some ways garlic can aid hair growth and the different ways of using it.

Garlic and Rosemary oil method

Adding rosemary oil to garlic is one of the best ways to treat your hair and help it grow stronger. This method deeply penetrates into the hair and conditions it.

Method: Combine all the oils in a jar and shake it well to mix. Massage your scalp with two tablespoons of the oil blend.

After 15 minutes of massaging, cover the length of your hair in the oil and let it sit for an additional 30 minutes.

Wash off with a mild shampoo. Conditioning is optional since the oil acts as a conditioner. Repeat this 3 times a week.

Garlic and ginger

Research shows that ginger can reduce dandruff. It has been used traditionally to prevent hair loss and promote hair growth.

Method: Blend ginger and garlic to get a fine pulp. Heat a carrier oil and add to pulp, then heat again till it turns brown.

Allow it to cool and massage it into your scalp. Then Wash off with a mild shampoo after 30 minutes.

Garlic and honey

Honey is an emollient. It seals the moisture in your hair, keeping it conditioned and shiny.

Method: Extract juice from gloves of garlic and mix it well with honey.

Apply the garlic-honey mixture to your hair and scalp and leave it in for 20 minutes. Wash off with a mild shampoo. Repeat this 2-3 times a week.

Onion, garlic and cinnamon

Onion juice can help stimulate hair growth. A study showed that cinnamon could stimulate hair growth and increase the size of hair follicles

Method: Boil the ingredients in two cups of water for 15 minutes. Let the solution cool. Strain it for the liquid.

Pour the liquid through your hair and let it sit for 15 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm/cool water.

Repeat this every day for a week.