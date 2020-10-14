Lemon as a hair care ingredient has the potential to not only boost hair growth but also stimulate hair regrowth.

It has long been used in hair care remedies and hair masks to improve hair health.

Lemons contain many other nutrients that strengthen the hair follicles and encourage new hair growth.

Naturally acidic, lemon juice can deeply cleanse the scalp and hair follicles, restore healthy pH levels and remove build-up of product, oils, and pollutants.

Here are 5 different ways to use lemon to grow your hair.

Lemon Juice

Lemon juice works well for people with oily hair. It gives your scalp a collagen boost, which, in turn, influences hair growth.

Method: Squeeze the juice out of half a freshly cut lemon in a bowl.

Massage your scalp with the juice for 5 minutes and then leave it in for an additional 10 minutes. Wash your hair with a mild sulfate-free shampoo and condition.

Lemon juice and coconut water

Coconut water has antioxidant properties. It helps prevent oxidative damage to the hair.

Method: Combine equal parts of coconut water and lemon juice in a bowl.

Massage the mixture into your scalp and leave it on for 20 minutes. Wash it out with a mild sulfate-free shampoo.

Lemon rinse

The lemon juice helps thoroughly cleanse your scalp, gives it a collagen boost, and strengthens hair follicles.

Method: Dilute a tablespoon of lemon juice with two cups of water in a jug and set it aside. Wash your hair with a mild sulfate-free shampoo and condition it.

Pour the diluted lemon juice through your hair as a final rinse. Do not rinse your hair further.

Lemon juice and Aloe vera

Aloe vera is an excellent conditioning ingredient that improves scalp health with its antimicrobial properties

Method: Mix the aloe vera gel and lemon juice in a bowl. Apply this to your scalp and hair until they are fully covered in the mixture.

Leave the mixture on for 30 minutes and then rinse it out with a mild sulfate-free shampoo.

Lemon and honey

This method helps to seal the moisture in your hair shaft and reduces dandruff as well. It further adds some subtle highlights to your hair while making it smooth and silky.

Method: Mix the ingredients in a bowl. Apply this mixture to your scalp and hair until they are fully covered in it.

Keep it on for 20 minutes, then wash it out with a mild sulfate-free shampoo.