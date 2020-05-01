The directive according to the ministry is in according to section 169 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851).

Section 170 (1) of the Act also provides that the Minister of Health may order an individual to take a preventive measure in respect of public health matters.

The MOH said this in a statement it released, noting that "The general public is encouraged to wear mask or face covering when going out whether sick or not or attending to a sick person," the statement said.

The statement also named persons or groups of persons who are required at all times to wear masks. These include: