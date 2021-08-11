Here’s how to tell if your makeup has expired

Makeup is a beautiful tool to enhance our natural features. However, once it expires, makeup can wreak havoc on your skin, eyes, and lips. Expired beauty products can even cause infections and breakouts on your face. Who has time for that nonsense? Keep bacteria at bay by keeping an eye on your makeup.

Honestly, it's a lot easier to do that remember all of those specific expiration dates. Just be sure to evaluate your products from time to time. A simple once-over or smell test can do the trick.

Wondering what else you do to see if your makeup has gone bad? Here are seven ways to tell if it's time to ditch your makeup.

Separation

If your liquid makeup looks separated, give it a good shake. If the formula hasn't tightened up or blended back together, then it's time to part ways. Makeup formulas are meant to blend. Once the formula has given up, then you should too.

The colour has changed

If you've noticed that your makeup has oxidized to a different colour (and isn't reverting), then it's time to toss it. Colour changes are a definite sign that your makeup has expired, and has even experienced bacterial growth.

The texture is off

Cream products are meant to be creamy. If you've noticed a product applying poorly or unevenly, its texture may be off. This means that your makeup has dried out, and is likely expired. Save yourself from bacterial infections by throwing your dried up cream products away.

Smell

The smell is a key indicator that your makeup has gone bad. For instance, if mascaras have a "distinct gasoline-like smell", then they have gone bad.

You're noticing clumps

Liquid makeup products aren't supposed to be clumpy. If you're noticing any bumps or lumps in your products, then make sure to toss them. Clumps can be a sign of bacterial growth.

Film and chalky layers

It isn't just cream and liquid products that expire. Powder makeup products are subject to expiration dates as well. A tell-tale sign that your powders need to be replaced is if a grey film or chalky layer has developed over the product. This means that it's time to part with the product.

White spots