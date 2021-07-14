Here’s why you shouldn’t drink water immediately after eating

But according to experts and nutritionists, it’s not a great idea to sip water while eating or immediately before or after meals.

The problem is that when you drink water too soon before or after a meal, it dilutes your essential gastric juices, causing difficulty in digestion and an upsurge in insulin levels.

When food remains undigested in our stomach, it can be harmful to the body, leading to several health problems, such as an increase in uric acid levels, high cholesterol, high triglyceride levels – a major cause of heart diseases – obesity, diabetes, etc.

Experts recommend a 30-minute window both before and after meals.