Here's why you shouldn't use cotton buds to clean your ears

Although some people think it to be the fastest method to remove excess wax and debris from their ear canals, medical experts warn against it.

Many catastrophes resulting from using cotton swabs have been recorded.

From punctured eardrums to super impacted wax, there are many negative consequences associated with “do-it-yourself” ear cleaning.

However, it is good to note some of the reasons why using these buds are harmful:

Earwax is useful

Earwax has a couple of useful functions besides being gross. It has antibacterial qualities to prevent infections, it operates as an insect repellent to keep bugs out of your ears, and it helps to lubricate the ear canal, which prevents dried out, itchy skin.

Cotton buds drive earwax up against the eardrum

Using cotton swabs is actually dangerous. When you force any foreign object into the ear canal, you’re moving most of the earwax up against the eardrum. This can rupture the eardrum or can cause an impaction that will lead to hearing loss.

Earwax removes itself

The ear is configured to remove its own earwax. The normal movements of your jaw—from talking, eating, or yawning—will push the earwax to the outer ear. All that’s called for from you is normal showering and cleaning the outer ear with a cloth.

Excessive earwax removal causes dryness

Earwax has lubricating and antibacterial qualities, so if you eliminate too much, you’ll have a dried out, itchy feeling and will be more susceptible to infections.

What you should do instead