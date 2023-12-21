The only 4 ways HIV/AIDS can be transmitted

The four main ways HIV can be transmitted are:

1. Unprotected sexual contact:

· HIV is commonly transmitted through unprotected sexual intercourse with an infected partner. It can be spread through vaginal, anal, or oral sex when there is contact with infected semen, vaginal fluids, or blood.

2. Contaminated blood and blood products:

· HIV can be transmitted through contact with infected blood or blood products. This can occur through the sharing of needles or syringes among intravenous drug users, as well as through contaminated blood transfusions or organ transplants from infected donors.

However, blood screening procedures have significantly reduced the risk of HIV transmission through blood products in many parts of the world.

3. Mother-to-child transmission:

· HIV can be transmitted from an infected mother to her child during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding.

However, the risk of transmission can be significantly reduced with appropriate medical interventions, including antiretroviral therapy during pregnancy and childbirth, as well as avoiding breastfeeding in certain situations.

4. Occupational exposure:

· Healthcare workers and others may be at risk of HIV transmission through accidental exposure to infected blood or body fluids in the workplace.

Strict infection control measures, such as the use of protective barriers (e.g., gloves) and safe disposal of sharps, are crucial in preventing such occupational exposures.

It's worth noting that HIV is not transmitted through casual contact, such as hugging, shaking hands, sharing utensils, or even kissing.

