Whether it's a dye-job, the pixie cut or adding extensions down to the ground that you thought you'd never try, or just a quick trim, hair transformations always have a way of feeling like a total makeover.

As events are put on hold and everyone is advised to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak, it’s quite difficult finding a new hairstyle for yourself especially if you took inspiration from celebrities.

It’s interesting that our Ghanaian female celebrities are not giving up, they are debuting new hairstyles nearly every day and none of it is boring.

Little did we know that these A-listers can make us fall in love with hairstyles and take a screenshot for our next salon visit.

Take a look at these lovely hairstyles from our female celebs in this coronavirus season.

Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin opted for braids. You can at least go up to three weeks or more without visiting the salon.

Salma Mumin

Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey decided to get a haircut which is easier to maintain.

Emelia Brobbey

Naa ashorkor

A simple cornrow can look amazing on you just like Naa Ashorkor.

Naa Ashorkor

Christy Ukata

Christy went for crocheting and she looks great in it. This type of hairstyle works like the braids, it takes a quite long time before it finally looks messed up.

Christy Ukata

Moesha Boduong

Moesha decided to go the natural way but this time permed. Her hair is straightened and it really looks relaxed.

Moesha Boduong

Anita Akuffo

Anita went the ponytail hairstyle and she looks amazing in it. This hairstyle doesn't take too long to get messed, however, a good care for it works and makes it stay longer.

Anita Akuffo

Lydia Forson

Lydia is known to be the natural hair goddess and she has proved that in this coronavirus season too.

Now that natural hair is the trend in Ghana, Lydia has taken a prominent position in comfortably leading women into their new look via her Instagram page.

Lydia Forson

Jackie Appiah

Known for rocking wigs, the actress is serving us all the inspiration for the hairstyle.

She definitely is looking amazing in either long, short or curly hair.