How healthy is eating fruits in the morning? Here's what to know

What to know about fruits

Every fruit has a variety of enzymes and acids that could react with bacteria in the gut and can either do good or bad, depending on the person’s symptoms.

All fruits contain active enzymes and fruit acids like citric acid, tartaric, fumaric, oxalic acid, and malic acid that reacts quickly with the lactic acid in dairy products and doesn’t mix well with vegetables, grains, and meat; creating undigested metabolic waste. These incompatible combinations can hinder the metabolism of tissue and inhibit the process of formation of tissue and have an opposite property to the tissue called ‘Viruddha Anna’ or incompatible diet.

People who should avoid fruits in the morning

Experts advise that one should avoid fruits in the morning on an empty stomach if you have symptoms like acidity, burning sensation, or Kapha-related symptoms like cold, cough, sinusitis, allergies, asthma, hay fever, lung congestion, bronchitis, diabetes and weight gain.

People who can have fruits in the morning

Have fruits if you have symptoms like constipation, dry rough skin, dry frizzy hair, weak digestion, and weak metabolism. Fruits enhance your gut bacteria and stimulate your digestive juices. In fact, you must have stewed fruits to aid digestion and release constipation symptoms.

Advantages of having fruits in the morning

If you are someone who can have fruits for breakfast, here are some benefits they can reap.

Boost metabolism

Fruits are the most easily digestible foods of all. Having them first thing in the morning increases the metabolism rates for the coming hours owing to the influx of natural fruit sugars.

Best detox foods

Our body undergoes a process of detox from 7-11 a.m. Fruits will give an add-on to the energy to this process unlike the anti-detox foods containing a lot of fats.

Energises your body