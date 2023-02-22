They are good for digestion, skin, hair, metabolism, immunity, and the list goes on. However, what we tend to forget is that every person has a specific body type and metabolism, so for some people, fruits in the morning are a big no. While for others, having fruits to go about with breakfast is highly reckoned.
How healthy is eating fruits in the morning? Here's what to know
There is a lot of rave about the benefits of fruits, especially on an empty stomach first thing in the morning.
What to know about fruits
Every fruit has a variety of enzymes and acids that could react with bacteria in the gut and can either do good or bad, depending on the person’s symptoms.
All fruits contain active enzymes and fruit acids like citric acid, tartaric, fumaric, oxalic acid, and malic acid that reacts quickly with the lactic acid in dairy products and doesn’t mix well with vegetables, grains, and meat; creating undigested metabolic waste. These incompatible combinations can hinder the metabolism of tissue and inhibit the process of formation of tissue and have an opposite property to the tissue called ‘Viruddha Anna’ or incompatible diet.
People who should avoid fruits in the morning
Experts advise that one should avoid fruits in the morning on an empty stomach if you have symptoms like acidity, burning sensation, or Kapha-related symptoms like cold, cough, sinusitis, allergies, asthma, hay fever, lung congestion, bronchitis, diabetes and weight gain.
People who can have fruits in the morning
Have fruits if you have symptoms like constipation, dry rough skin, dry frizzy hair, weak digestion, and weak metabolism. Fruits enhance your gut bacteria and stimulate your digestive juices. In fact, you must have stewed fruits to aid digestion and release constipation symptoms.
- Advantages of having fruits in the morning
If you are someone who can have fruits for breakfast, here are some benefits they can reap.
- Boost metabolism
Fruits are the most easily digestible foods of all. Having them first thing in the morning increases the metabolism rates for the coming hours owing to the influx of natural fruit sugars.
- Best detox foods
Our body undergoes a process of detox from 7-11 a.m. Fruits will give an add-on to the energy to this process unlike the anti-detox foods containing a lot of fats.
- Energises your body
Your body is in dire need of natural fruit sugars right after you wake up. Try swapping your espresso shot with a plate of natural goodness by maybe diving into a smoothie that will keep your brain nimble and energised.
