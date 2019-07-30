Naturally, our teeth begin to yellow with age but a range of strategies can slow the process and even reverse it.

It is easy to get teeth-whitening kits are readily available at most pharmacies, but the results can be compared to home remedies made from natural ingredients.

Teeth turn yellow when the enamel layer thins or wears away, the teeth begin to look darker.

The outer layer of teeth consists of enamel, which is coloured almost white and protects the deeper tooth structure. Beneath the enamel is a layer of tissue called dentin, which is yellow-brown.

Acidic foods, gum disease, and ageing can wear down tooth enamel. Some people also have naturally thinner enamel.

Specific foods and beverages, such as coffee, can stain the teeth. Other sources of stains include smoking and tobacco products and certain types of antibiotics.

READ ALSO: 4 reasons why every woman should add baobab oil to her beauty routine

Ingredients

4 tablespoons bentonite clay

3 tablespoons calcium carbonate powder

1 tablespoon baking soda

1 tablespoon or more of stevia

a few drops peppermint or spearmint essential oil

Method

Use stainless steel tablespoon to fetch add four of bentonite clay powder into a glass jar.

Next, add in two tablespoons of calcium carbonate powder to the clay.

Then, add in one tablespoon of baking soda.

Finally, add in a few drops of spearmint or peppermint essential oil. Mix well.

Dip a wet toothpaste in the jar and brush your teeth as normal.

N/B Make separate jars of tooth powder for each family member to avoid cross-contamination.