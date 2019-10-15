While some totally abhor tattoos, it has become normal for the current crop of youth to be seen flaunting various artistic features on his flesh.

Tattoos are simply modifications on the body, where a design is made by inserting ink, dyes and pigments to create an indelible or temporary mark.

How to remove a tattoo

People tattoo their bodies for different reasons: It could be for decorative, symbolic or just identification purposes.

As appealing as tattoos have become, one can never be sure when he or she wants take off the ink on their bodies.

If you are thinking of removing your tattoos, here are five ways to get it done with limited risk:

1. Plastic surgery

The easiest way to remove a tattoo is through plastic surgery, but it requires a very skilled professional to be successful.

Although the process is a bit expensive, plastic surgery is a safe way to get a tattoo removed from your skin.

This is done by going under the knife to have that part of your skin peeled off. This procedure requires the doctor to numb that part of the body with an anesthetic, then a scalpel will be used to cleanly cut the tattoo out.

2. Cryosurgery

Not all tattoos require cryosurgery to remove, however, this process can be used for all types of skin colours, whether dark or white.

Cryosurgery requires that the skin is frozen and liquid nitrogen used to burn off the ink used for the tattoo.

This procedure is normally used for removing small tattoos on the body.

3. Using laser procedure

The laser tattoo procedure is also one of the safest ways to get a tattoo removed, but can be very painful.

This process requires that a highly-concentrated pulse of light is shot at the ink, making is less visible.

The more the pulses of light are shot at the ink, the more the visibility of the tattoo also diminishes.

4. Through dermabrasion

Dermabrasion is another way to remove a tattoo from your skin. It is actually the cheapest option among the rest.

For this method, the top layer of the skin is removed to completely take off the tattoo. It is, however, a gradual process.

First, the skin is numbed, then a rotary tool is used to wear down the skin, which allows the tattoo to leach out.

This process is, however, not as effective as surgery or the laser procedure, and could lead to bleeding. It also takes a longer spell to completely heal.

5. Use home remedy like salt and lemon juice

For those who don’t have the money to try the above procedures, there is still a way to remove a tattoo using home remedies.

Combine salt and lemon juice to form a mixture. Then apply a cotton pad soaked in the mixture to the tattoo for 30 minutes or more.

You can then proceed to rinse the area with warm water. This would cause scarring of the tattoo and the ink will consequently wear off.

A mixture of aloe vera, salt, honey, and yogurt can also be applied on a tattoo to remove it.