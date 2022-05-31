For women: Female condoms are readily available and here's how to use them

Safe sex not just prevents unwanted pregnancy but also helps you to guard yourself against a sexually-transmitted disease or STI. A condom is the easiest contraceptive that can be used to enjoy sex without worrying about the consequences.

In situations where your partner is reluctant to wear condoms, then it's time that you take charge and buy yourself a female condom.

We've got you covered on how to use it.

How to wear a female condom

First, wash your hands properly and open the packaging. If you have a dry vagina, use lube on the outer lining of the female condom to avoid friction. Now either squat or be in a position that will help you insert the female condom easily. Think if you are inserting a menstrual cup or maybe a tampon. Now pinch the inner ring and try to insert it into your vaginal opening. Use your finger to insert it. You can put your finger inside the condom and keep pushing it in.

How to know whether it is fully inside

Well for that, see that the other end, which you can see outside your vagina, is almost reaching around your vaginal lips. There should not be more than an inch’s gap between your vaginal lips and the opening. If there is then keep pushing it inside. You can also take the help of your partner to insert it.

Pull out your finger and enjoy pleasurable sex with your partner without worrying about an unwanted pregnancy or STI.

How to pull out a female condom?

If you are done with the session between the sheets, you can easily remove the condom using these steps.

Just hold the outer opening of the condom. Twist it a little. Pull it out gently.