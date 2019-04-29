Whether you believe it or not, eyebrows are an important facial feature. Eyebrows play a key role if you want to make a bold statement for any event. They add flair and define the shape of your face.

It is equally important to groom your eyebrows just as you invest in your hair and clothes for a flawless look. Regardless of the gender, one has to trim, shape and fill in their brows to achieve an aesthetically pleasing look.

As they always say, the best products for body and hair are always found in our kitchen. You can try creams and lotion but nothing beats this onion homemade recipe.

Onion juice helps improve hair growth by boosting the level of antioxidant enzyme catalase. This enzyme helps decompose hydrogen peroxide, optimizing the hair growth cycle. Due to the pungent smell of onion, it is best to use lemon juice to remove all traces of the smell.

You'll Need:

1 small onion

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2-3 tablespoons water

Cotton buds

Cotton ball

Method

Chop the onion. Put the pieces in a blender and make a paste. Strain this to get the juice.

Using a cotton bud, apply the juice to your eyebrows. Keep it on for an hour.

Wipe it off with a cotton ball soaked in diluted lemon juice.

Apply onion juice to your eyebrows every alternate day.