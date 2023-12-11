‘I started using the pill after sex because I don’t trust men’ - Single woman

Today is World Contraceptive Day. So, we spoke to Sheba, who shared her experience with choosing the right contraceptive.

"When I started having sex, one surprising thing was how men did not like using condoms, even with the fear of HIV. One guy once told me, “Does it look like I have HIV?” It reminded me of that song I heard when I was growing up: "HIV no dey show for face.” There’s a lot of stigma associated with being HIV-positive, and one of them is that people look sickly, but an HIV-positive person can look fat and robust. Another excuse I heard from men who did want to use condoms was "I’ve been tested before" or that sex is better raw. I try not to fall for those things, but I have fallen once or twice."

"But even when men use condoms, I still take the pill—call it two-factor authentication—in case the condom bursts or something. The responsibility of pregnancy and childcare will fall on me not him and if he doesn't like me enough for a relationship, having his child will be a mistake. I knew that I didn’t want to get pregnant out of wedlock and that I didn’t want to have to have an abortion, so I knew I couldn’t be reckless with sex. The problem was finding the right contraceptive. I didn’t want an IUD. I heard stories about how painful it is to insert, how it hurts even after insertion, and how it causes crazy mood swings. I didn’t want to take the birth control pill every day; it leads to water weight, and I didn’t want to look bloated. I soon realized that every contraceptive method has its disadvantages and advantages. The only safe way not to get pregnant is not to have sex."

"I usually use the morning-after pill after sex because it’s quite effective, though it ruins my menstrual circle. When I use it, my period is a week late or even more and that makes me worried that I have gotten pregnant."

"Another thing that happens when I use the pill is that there is a lot of blood, and my flow is usually so heavy that I have to change my pad three times a day. There are times when I have a period twice a month."

"For me, the positives of using the morning pill are that it reduces menstrual cramps and doesn’t mess with my hormones or body by making me gain weight."

