HOW TO REVIVE YOUR FACE CARE ROUTINE
Innovative face hacks to revive your skin
Here are some inventive skin care hacks to get glowing, healthy-looking skin without breaking the bank.
Make your skin care routine work for you! Here are some tips for quick and productive face care
Streamline Your Morning Skin Care
It has always been a well-known fact that spending time and energy on your skin care routine is the best way to support a beautiful clear complexion. But there are ways to cut down without sacrificing your skin’s needs.
Try to make sure your products are laid out in the order of how you’re going to use them. Your brain will naturally move on to the next one and it will help you feel ultra-organized. Applying your day care straight after showering will help to keep your skin moisturized. A moisturizer like NIVEA Perfect and Radiant even tone day cream is ideal for busy mornings, as it is quickly absorbed and even contains SPF 15 to protect the skin against UV rays throughout the day.
Quick, Effective Cleansing With Nivea 3 In 1 Micellar Cleansing Water
Cleansing doesn’t have to be time-consuming. NIVEA Perfect and Radiant Micellar water cleanses, tones and moisturizes in one quick and easy step, gently removing makeup. Save yourself a few minutes a day and spend more time doing what you enjoy.
3 INGENIOUS CLEANSING TIPS
Creative skin care hacks you won’t want to miss
Always Be Gentle on Your Skin
Aggressively rubbing and tugging on the skin for a deeper clean can damage the skin’s structure and can bring forward premature lines and wrinkles. Always cleanse with gentle motions and let your cleanser and the warm water do the hard work.
Always Use Lukewarm Water
Cleansing your face with hot water can dry out your skin and sometimes lead to redness and inflammation. Lukewarm water is perfect for lifting any dirt and makeup without damaging your complexion.
Double-Cleanse for A Deeper Clean
Cleansing your face with a caring face wash and using a toner afterwards will give it a more thorough cleanse. The first cleanse will lift any impurities and the second cleanse will sweep them away to reveal smooth, fresh skin.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh