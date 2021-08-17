Innovative face hacks to revive your skin

Make your skin care routine work for you! Here are some tips for quick and productive face care

Streamline Your Morning Skin Care

It has always been a well-known fact that spending time and energy on your skin care routine is the best way to support a beautiful clear complexion. But there are ways to cut down without sacrificing your skin’s needs.

Try to make sure your products are laid out in the order of how you’re going to use them. Your brain will naturally move on to the next one and it will help you feel ultra-organized. Applying your day care straight after showering will help to keep your skin moisturized. A moisturizer like NIVEA Perfect and Radiant even tone day cream is ideal for busy mornings, as it is quickly absorbed and even contains SPF 15 to protect the skin against UV rays throughout the day.

Quick, Effective Cleansing With Nivea 3 In 1 Micellar Cleansing Water

Cleansing doesn’t have to be time-consuming. NIVEA Perfect and Radiant Micellar water cleanses, tones and moisturizes in one quick and easy step, gently removing makeup. Save yourself a few minutes a day and spend more time doing what you enjoy.

3 INGENIOUS CLEANSING TIPS

Creative skin care hacks you won’t want to miss

Always Be Gentle on Your Skin

Aggressively rubbing and tugging on the skin for a deeper clean can damage the skin’s structure and can bring forward premature lines and wrinkles. Always cleanse with gentle motions and let your cleanser and the warm water do the hard work.

Always Use Lukewarm Water

Cleansing your face with hot water can dry out your skin and sometimes lead to redness and inflammation. Lukewarm water is perfect for lifting any dirt and makeup without damaging your complexion.

Double-Cleanse for A Deeper Clean