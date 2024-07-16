It's impossible to love someone with your head, and here's why

The only way to know you are in love is through your willingness to do extraordinary things for that person. It’s not love if it doesn’t push you to do things you've never done before.

There's no love without pain

Being hurt is part and parcel of being in love; a heart that has been hurt is a heart that has been loved, as Ed Sheeran would say. Heartbreaks may hurt, but they are an intrinsic part of a beautiful love story.

Loving someone with your head prevents you from fully exploring the depths of your emotions and discovering how far you are capable of going.

True love often involves taking risks and embracing vulnerability. It is through these experiences that we learn, grow, and truly connect with our partners.

Love is not rational

When we approach relationships with our heads, we tend to overthink and rationalise every aspect, often to the point of stifling the spontaneity and passion that are the hallmarks of true love.

Love is about feeling, not thinking. It’s about those moments of madness, the times when you follow your heart without a second thought because the person you love means that much to you.

The value of heartbreak

Moreover, the fear of heartbreak should not hold us back. Every great love story has its share of ups and downs, and it is through these trials that the bond between two people is strengthened. Heartbreaks are not just painful endings but also important lessons that prepare us for even greater love in the future.

While it's wise to consider the practical aspects of a relationship, love itself is inherently an emotional experience.