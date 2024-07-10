Why women break up with men they are still in love with

Yet, it happens more often than we think. Love alone is not always enough to sustain a relationship.

Lack of emotional support

One of the main reasons women leave men they love is the lack of emotional support. Relationships need more than just love to thrive. They require understanding, listening, and caring for each other's feelings. If a woman feels emotionally neglected, it can be very painful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Over time, this lack of support can make her feel lonely and unimportant, leading her to leave the relationship, even if she still loves her partner.

Unresolved conflicts

Every couple faces conflicts. However, if these conflicts remain unresolved, they can pile up and become too heavy to carry. Women try to communicate their feelings and concerns, but if their partners do not listen or take their issues seriously, it can create a rift. Constant fighting without resolution can make the relationship toxic, pushing a woman to leave to find peace and happiness.

Different life goals

ADVERTISEMENT

As people grow, their goals and dreams might change. Sometimes, a woman might find that her life goals no longer align with her partner's. This difference can be about career aspirations, having children, or where to live. When these fundamental goals clash, staying together can become a struggle. Even if love is still present, the practical aspects of life can force a difficult breakup.

Feeling unappreciated

Feeling valued and appreciated is essential in any relationship. Women want to feel special and loved, not just through words but also through actions.

Pulse Nigeria

If a man stops showing appreciation, whether through small gestures or acknowledging her efforts, it can make her feel taken for granted. This feeling of being unappreciated can erode the love she has and make her decide to leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

Personal growth

Sometimes, women break up with men they love because they realise they need to focus on their personal growth. They might feel that they have lost their identity in the relationship or that they need time to discover themselves. This self-awareness can drive them to end the relationship to work on becoming the best version of themselves.

Infidelity and trust issues

Trust is the foundation of any healthy relationship. If a man cheats or lies, it can shatter the trust between the couple. Once broken, trust is very hard to rebuild. A woman might still love her partner but feel that the betrayal is too big to overcome. The pain of infidelity can lead her to leave the relationship to protect herself from further hurt.

Safety concerns

ADVERTISEMENT

In some cases, women leave because they do not feel safe. This could be due to emotional, verbal, or physical abuse.

Pulse Nigeria

No matter how much love there is, safety comes first. If a woman feels threatened or unsafe, she must prioritise her well-being and leave the relationship.

ALSO READ: 5 things women do when they are about to break up with you

Breaking up with someone you still love is never easy. Women make this choice for various reasons, and by acknowledging and addressing these issues, couples can work towards a more fulfilling and enduring relationship, ensuring that love is complemented by the respect and support it deserves.

ADVERTISEMENT