Studies have shown that eating eggplant can boost overall health and well-being.

Laboratory analyses also show that the phenolic compounds in eggplant contain anthocyanins, a type of flavonoid, and chlorogenic acid – a powerful free-radical scavenger, hence, this plant is counted among the healthiest of plants.

The superfood is a good source of dietary fibre, as well as other minerals and vitamins such as vitamin B1, potassium, folate, manganese, magnesium, copper, Vitamin B6, niacin and other various secrete nutrients that you can read below.

If you are a woman, here are 4 reasons why eating this food is beneficial to your health.

Prevents liver disorder and controls sugar level

Researchers have shown that garden egg helps control sugar level; making it a great dietary option for diabetic patients.

It has the ability to reduce glucose absorption in the body and lower blood sugar levels. It also possesses low soluble carbohydrates.

Fights cancer

Studies have shown that Polyphenols in eggplant have anti-cancer effects. The anthocyanins and chlorogenic acid that are contained in garden egg help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Thus preventing tumour growth and the spread of cancer cells.

Weight reduction

Lifestyle experts confirm that when it comes to weight management and loss, dietary fibres are one of the most important factors because they act as “bulking agents” in the digestive system.

It helps during pregnancy

It is packed with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients which make it an essential part of the daily ration of every pregnant woman.

Given the fact that the baby is taking much of the useful nutrients for himself, women often suffer from the lack of individual components in their body. So, eating this plant can be an excellent solution to such situations. The compounds in garden egg do not only increase satiety, they also reduce appetite. Observation has also shown that eggplant, as it is also known, help reduce calorie intake by making a person feel fuller for longer.