Periods usually arrive once each month, but the exact date, flow, cramp severity, and accompanying symptoms are not quite that consistent.

For this very reason, the app market is flooded with period trackers that aim to offer insight into your monthly cycle.

Tracking your period can be useful for several reasons. Period tracking can help you to get to know your own body and cycle and observe any symptoms such as mood swings or headaches that may occur during a particular phase of your cycle.

Using period tracking apps can help tell you when you are likely to be most fertile if you are avoiding pregnancy or trying to become pregnant.

Although there are hundreds of these apps, we have selected these 5 and they work just well.

Which App do you use?

YONO Period, Fertility, and Ovulation Monitor

This app is quite multipurpose. It helps you track your current period and better understand your cycle overall.

Its record-keeping tracker allows you to review your activity and symptoms from the past month to prepare for doctor’s visits, while its predictive features alert you to your next period and fertile window.

It is available to download on iPhone and Android for free.

Eve

You can use this app as a period calculator and way of tracking your moods, period symptoms, and general sex life.

The countdown to your next period feature ensures you’ll never be caught short again and daily motivational updates should help provide period pain relief and keep sugar cravings at bay.

Flo Period Tracker

The first-period tracker & ovulation calculator that uses artificial intelligence for the most accurate menstrual cycle predictions.

It allows you to update your cycle dates, period flow, mood, weight and other symptoms. It also helps you determine the timing of your next period to avoid surprises.

Clue

Clue Connect lets you share information about your cycle – and related symptoms with friends, family and anyone else you fancy.

It can also be used to monitor PMS (Premenstrual syndrome) and highlight any lifestyle triggers.

My Period Calendar

If you’re interested in sticking to the basics (your period’s timing, length, and symptoms), this is the app for you.

Its year-long calendar view allows you to review your past cycles and see how they’ve changed over time.