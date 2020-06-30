Sea salt is gaining more popularity because of its many health benefits. For some health experts, it is a much better option than the regular salt.

Sea salt is rich in essential minerals and can be very therapeutic when it is being used.

Apart from adding to your diet, sea salt has some benefits every woman needs to know.

Improves brain and nervous system function

Sodium is essential for brain function. This is because sodium acts as a regulator of water in the body and water is necessary for the brain and nervous system to work effectively.

Cures skin irritation

Sea salt can help to neutralise and kill bacteria, hence, it can be very helpful in curing skin bacterial infections and can also be effective in treating acne and rashes.

Wash your face with water that sea salt has been dissolved in or bath with water that has sea salt infused in it for preventive measures.

Reduces blood pressure

Consuming sea salt has been found to significantly reduce blood pressure and hypertension. Lower blood pressure can help keep a number of cardiovascular diseases at bay.

Prevents hair loss

Massaging your scalp with a mild sea salt solution can stimulate hair growth and strengthen hair follicles.

Improves digestive system

Sea salt can help you improve the way your digestive system works by increasing your metabolism. Sea salt helps in cleansing your body and acts as a sort of detox for your digestive organs.