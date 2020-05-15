A good collection of brushes is a must-have for every makeup enthusiast.

Brushes not only make applying makeup quick and easy, but they also help the product go on smoothly and evenly, creating a more flawless finish.

If you’re just getting into makeup, a good set of brushes makes the process much easier.

Here is a selection of important makeup brushes to add to your collection:

Foundation brush

Your makeup routine should start off with an even base of the foundation. It can be difficult to apply a liquid foundation correctly without the proper brush.

Foundation brush

Concealer brush

After you apply foundation, you can use concealer to cover any imperfections and brighten up dull areas on the face. For the most precise concealer application, you’ll want to use a small concealer brush.

Concealer brush

Powder Brush

After applying your base, you may opt to set everything with a layer of loose powder. This powder will help your makeup stay in place throughout the day and give you an even more flawless look.

Powder brush

Contour Brush

Contouring is one thing that cannot be done without a brush.

A contour brush will have firmer bristles than a blush brush and a more angled tip.

It is specially designed to help you target the areas that you want to contour and shape.

Contour brush

Fan Brush

The bristles in a fan brush are specifically designed for highlighters.

The bristles are spread out so that the brush picks up a small amount of the product.

Fun brush

Blush Brush

If you’re using a powder blush, it’s absolutely crucial to use a brush to get a gorgeous natural look when applying it.

If you don’t use the correct brush when applying this type of product, the result can look very cakey and unnatural.