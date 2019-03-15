The unknown man who claimed to be a DJ was arrested by a mob after used sanitary pads were caught in this possession.

According to the source, this incident occurred in a town called Abeokuta in Nigerian. Other items found in his possession included panties, dirty bottles and other fetish items.

Menstrual blood has been known to have various uses including making charms and potions. This incident also draws attention to the disposal of such hygiene products.

READ ALSO: 5 unorthodox uses of menstrual blood

Women should endeavour to properly dispose of their sanitary towels to prevent them from littering the environment. Or worst-case scenario being used for money rituals.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: