Period stigma and menstrual misinformation loom over our heads every day. Unfortunately, patriarchal societies have turned the cyclic shedding of uterine lining into something dirty or shameful.

But on the contrary, the crimson wave that young uterus-having proletariats ride on a regular basis has some remarkable benefits too.

Skin treatment

The presence of stem cells that can reverse ageing, heal injuries and make your skin wrinkle-free, has place period blood on the list of top face masks you should have. Although there is no scientific proof of how period facial mask help improves the skin, some plastic surgeons say injecting your own menstrual blood can improve your skin.

Health supplement for athletes

According to research, menstrual blood is rich in stem cells. Stem cells act as a repairing and revitalising system for the body. Hence stem cells are extracted from period blood putified and used as health supplement primarily for athletes.

Love potions and charms

The ritualistic use of period blood to create a love charm or potion to ensnare a man is legendary. This power of period blood is revered and celebrated. Mixing period blood into food for their spouses is one way a love charm was created.

Protection from evil spirits

Period blood was once used as a protective charm to ward off evil spirits and protect livestock. Accordingly, this property could be conferred on the dialectical relationship between the positive and the negative poles of symbolic menstrual power.

Cure for rabies

Although not scientifically proven, it was ‘universally agreed’ that rabies-infected person could find relieve in the use of menstrual blood. Someone who has been bitten by a rabid dog was cure by being made to wear a strip of cloth soaked in period blood.