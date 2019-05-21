Maybelline New York hosted one of the most exciting makeup events in the country last Friday.

Makeup lovers in Accra and of course music lovers as well came together at the Accra Mall food court to explore the Maybelline products as well as hang out with one of the biggest names in the Nigerian music industry, DJ Cuppy!!

New York which is also where the Headquarters of Maybelline is, came to life at the Accra Mall. The use of yellow cab props and more gave a general New York feel which was key in getting the people comfortable with the brand. Everyone had an amazing time hanging out with DJ Cuppy and talking makeup with all who were curious about how she achieves her flawless look every time.

There were lots of Maybelline product giveaways and a lot of free drinks. It was an event to remember with DJ Cuppy lighting up the place with a much-needed DJ set.

Maybelline LLC, branded as Maybelline New York, is a major American makeup brand sold worldwide and a subsidiary of French cosmetics company L'Oréal. Maybelline boasts of a wide range of over 200 makeup products all available in about 129 countries worldwide. Their current tagline is “Maybe she’s born with it. Maybe it’s Maybelline.”