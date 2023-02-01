Millet: Here's how the superfood helps in weight loss

Millets are a group of cereal grains that contain chock full of nutrients such as protein, vitamins and fibre. They are also good sources of minerals such as phosphorus, magnesium, copper, and manganese.

Millets help regulate blood sugar levels, promote a healthy gut and aid weight loss.

If you’re looking for ways to lose weight, read on to know whether or not you should include millet in your weight-loss diet.

How millet can aid in weight loss, others

Millets are versatile grains that can be a part of your regular meals.

The superfood benefits do not end with weight loss. Since it is such a powerhouse of nutrients, millet can also help you keep your blood sugar levels in check, delay diabetes onset, and reduce gastrointestinal inflammation. As a prebiotic, the soluble fibre promotes the development of healthy bacteria in your digestive tract. By giving stools more volume, insoluble fibre helps to regularise bowel movements and lowers the risk of colon cancer.