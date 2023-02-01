ADVERTISEMENT
Millet: Here's how the superfood helps in weight loss

Berlinda Entsie

It is important to note that weight loss is dependent on a variety of factors, including diet, physical activity, and genetics.

Millets

Did you know this widely cultivated wonder food can also help you lose weight? Yes, millets are a powerhouse of nutrients that can help you lose weight.

Millets are a group of cereal grains that contain chock full of nutrients such as protein, vitamins and fibre. They are also good sources of minerals such as phosphorus, magnesium, copper, and manganese.

Millets help regulate blood sugar levels, promote a healthy gut and aid weight loss.

If you’re looking for ways to lose weight, read on to know whether or not you should include millet in your weight-loss diet.

Millets are versatile grains that can be a part of your regular meals.

The superfood benefits do not end with weight loss. Since it is such a powerhouse of nutrients, millet can also help you keep your blood sugar levels in check, delay diabetes onset, and reduce gastrointestinal inflammation. As a prebiotic, the soluble fibre promotes the development of healthy bacteria in your digestive tract. By giving stools more volume, insoluble fibre helps to regularise bowel movements and lowers the risk of colon cancer.

Millet is a wonderful gluten-free cereal substitute that can be part of your breakfast. You can also use it to prepare delicious lunch and dinner recipes such as vegetable millet stir-fried with eggs, etc.

Berlinda Entsie
