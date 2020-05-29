Following the lifting of the lockdown in the epicentres of the country, Miss Boduong made sure she made it count, more than any other influencer.

Adorned in several outfits, the Ghanaian actress complimented her styles with either some nice heels or no shoes at all and natural long hairstyle that perfectly fits her looks.

Her figure, which is mostly talked about stood out as a potent figure in her gorgeous dresses.

After posting that she uses body enhancement products to keep her in shape, the style influencer said she feels very confident with her stature now.

Moesha is the mother of all slayers and in this coronavirus season, she is giving all the fashion tips you need.

Check out her photos below:

