TV3’s Talented Kids winner, Nakeeyat Dramani turned a year older on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The young poet hence served us with beautiful photos to mark her new age.

Besides her talent which captivated everyone, Nakeeyat Dramani’s beauty is getting everyone falling in love with her.

Once again Nakeeyat looks adorable and all grown up with her photos.

The young star was spotted in different princess-like dresses ranging in colours from pink, white and wine.

Nakeeyat has won the hearts of many Ghanaians with her awesome talent and we love how she is gradually growing up.

Check out the stunning photos of kid model, Nakeeyat the Poet giving adults a run for their money.

