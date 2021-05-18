Pineapple peels: The health benefits of this food will amaze you

Pineapple is one of the most popular fruit in the world because of its health benefits, but many people don’t know that pineapple peels also contain amazing benefits.

Aside from enjoying the benefits of pineapple juice, fermented pineapple skin drink offers many health benefits. This is because pineapple peel composition contains vitamin B, C, folate, thiamin, pantothenic acid, bromelain, niacin, and fibre.

It is also an excellent source of antioxidants that can help your body fight free radicals which can cause numerous diseases. After reading this article you will never throw away pineapple skin.

Here are 5 health benefits of pineapple skin peels you should know about:

Fertility

Women who are looking to conceive usually pay close attention to their diet. Pineapple gets a lot of love because of its beta carotene and bromelain. Reducing inflammation in the womb helps create an ideal environment for implantation. Having warm liquids like the tea or broth listed below also support healthy fertility, and a pineapple dessert certainly wouldn’t hurt either.

Anti-inflammatory

Bromelain, a powerful enzyme found in high concentrations in pineapple skin and stems, helps to cut down inflammation in the body. It’s been touted for reducing swelling after surgery or injury and works as an anti-inflammatory in the sinuses and throughout the body.

Digestive aid

Not only do the peels serve to make digestion smoother, but they’ve also been found to help fight intestinal parasites, constipation, and possibly IBS symptoms. They also build up healthy gut flora.

Immune booster

The high levels of vitamin C in the pineapple and its skin prevent and fight infections. The power of bromelain and vitamin C act as a bacteria fighter, mucus cutter, cough suppressant, wound healer, and overall system booster in the body.

Dental and bone strengthener