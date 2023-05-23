Delayed or infrequent bowel movements can lead to constipation, which can cause discomfort, bloating, and even more serious complications. Hence, having regular bowel movement is beneficial, experts say.
Pooping in the morning? 5 natural ways to make the process smooth
Visiting the toilet or 'pooping' in the morning is important to the human body.
Consistent and timely bowel movements help maintain the balance of gut bacteria, which play a crucial role in digestion and overall health.
While the frequency and timing of bowel movements can vary from person to person, doing it every morning can set the mood and pace for your day.
Here are 5 simple ways to help you poop every morning:
- Be hydrated
Maintaining adequate hydration levels is crucial for optimal bowel function. Drinking a glass of water, preferably warm, upon waking helps rehydrate the body and stimulates the digestive system, promoting regular bowel movements.
- Take adequate fibre
A fibre-rich diet plays a pivotal role in promoting regular bowel movements. Consuming foods such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes provides the necessary bulk to stimulate the digestive system.
- Exercise
Exercise provides numerous benefits, including improved digestion. Engaging in light physical activity, such as a morning walk or yoga session, can stimulate the muscles in the abdomen, promoting bowel movement.
- Manage stress
Stress and anxiety can have a profound impact on the digestive processes, often leading to irregular bowel movements. Incorporating stress management techniques in daily routine, such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or journaling, can help relax the mind and body.
- Cultivate a consistent routine
Experts say that the body thrives on consistency, hence, establishing a regular bowel movement routine can significantly improve morning digestion. Setting aside a specific time each day, preferably shortly after waking up, to allow for a relaxed bathroom experience is essential. The body’s natural circadian rhythms can be trained to adapt to a regular schedule, making the process smoother and more efficient over time.
