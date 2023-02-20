ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Quality of air in Accra reaches hazardous levels - Report

Berlinda Entsie

A real-time air quality information platform, IQAir’s AirVisual report shows that the air quality in Ghana currently is 49.6 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

Harmattan
Harmattan

This, the site, attributes to the high concentration of PM2.5 (particles found in the air, including dust, soot, dirt, smoke and liquid droplets with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less) in Accra’s atmosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

PM2.5 particles are so small they can get deep into the lungs and into the bloodstream and cause havoc to one’s organs.

Report
Report Pulse Ghana
Data
Data Pulse Ghana

It is believed the high concentration of PM2.5 in the air has been compounded by the resurgence of the Harmattan as a result of regional dust storms pushing into Southern Ghana.

Report
Report Pulse Ghana

"Due to the highly damaging effects of pollution exposure on vulnerable members of society, i.e. young children and the elderly, pregnant women, those with heightened sensitivity towards pollution, as well as those with pre-existing illnesses or compromised immune system, the population is advised to wear a mask outdoors, run an air purifier, close windows to avoid dirty outdoor air and avoid outdoor exercise," Joy News report says.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecasted widespread dust haze and dryness across the country on Monday.

GMS report
GMS report Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's how porn might be ruining your life [Vistacreate]

How to know if porn and masturbation is ruining your life

Urine sample

Here's what your urine colour means to your health, 5 ways to put it in check

Keeping your bladder in check

6 simple tips to keep your bladder healthy

6 common s*xually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common s*xually transmitted diseases in Nigeria