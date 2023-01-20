ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Resuming sex after birth: Here's what to do

Berlinda Entsie

Experts say the period of abstinence after delivery is four to six weeks. This is the time for the mother’s body to heal following a normal delivery or cesarean section.

___7684096___2017___12___4___15___Couple+in+bed
___7684096___2017___12___4___15___Couple+in+bed

Pregnancy can bring a world of difference to your life and your relationship with your spouse or partner. After childbirth, there may be many fronts where you may feel closer to your partner than ever before, but one aspect of your life that may seem like it may have hit rock bottom is your sex life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

There may be times you may wonder ‘how would sex feel after delivery’, ‘when is it safe to have sex after giving birth?’, ‘Can sex cause infection after birth’ or ‘Why is my libido low after pregnancy’? But take a breather.

Sex after birth is not an alien concept. All you’ve got to do is take a plunge with a bit of caution:

  • Warm bath

Taking a warm bath or using lubricants may help ease the pain and vaginal dryness experienced during intercourse.

  • Focus on intimacy

Developing intimacy post-delivery may strengthen the bond between couples. Intimacy is not only sex. Try hand-holding, hugging, date lunches or dinners and massage sessions. These can be very useful in keeping the bonding alive.

  • Communicate

Communicating with each other about the desire to resume sex and pleasurable experiences goes a long way in nurturing the relationship.

  • Consult a medical expert

When you go for a six-week postnatal checkup with your doctor, you can discuss contraceptive options and once she ensures the healing is good you can resume sexual intercourse.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gobe (Gari and beans)

How beans and gari help produce high-quality sperm, ovaries - Nutritionist

breastfeeding-baby (AmericanAcademyofPediatrics)

How to lose belly fat after delivering a baby: 4 best tips

The harsh truth about hair relaxers

For women: 5 best ways to care for your relaxed hair

Lady shaving her face

For women: 6 effective ways to shave your facial hair