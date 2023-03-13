ADVERTISEMENT
Sexual anorexia: Here's why you don't have appetite for sex

Berlinda Entsie

Hating sex can be as harmful to your mental and physical health.

Black couple
Black couple

People who enjoy regular sex life, increase their chances of living a healthier and happier life. Sex and intimacy help draw couples closer and understand each other better.

However, there are people who hate the idea of having sex. Experts explain that such people may be experiencing sexual anorexia.

The word ‘anorexia’ means ‘without hunger,’ so ‘sexual anorexia’ is ‘lack of sexual appetite’. Sexual anorexia and sexual addiction are very similar. Both conditions leave you with obsessive thoughts around sex, make you powerless over your behaviour and will have a huge impact on every aspect of your life.

Sexual desires and feelings are the most natural human instinct. Avoiding these feelings or shaming someone for feeling them or making them sin can leave a person with lifelong scars with lifetime scars, dysfunctional behavioural patterns, and the inability to have typical, loving relationships.

Symptoms of sexual anorexia, remedy

It is vital to recognize symptoms of sexual anorexia in yourself or your partner or friend to make sure they are not living a life full of misery. To avoid this, here are common symptoms of sexual anorexia that you should look out for:

  • Preoccupation with all things sexual, especially the sexual intentions or acts of others.
  • Fear of intimacy or any kind of sexual pleasure.
  • Strongly unfavourable perceptions about sex and body appearances.
  • Shame or guilt or self-loathing attitude towards sexual experiences.
  • Using self-destructive methods to avoid sex.

Remedy

If you notice any such signs, consult your doctor to avoid complications.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
