Fibroids: Symptoms and treatments

The growth of fibroids is influenced by hormonal, genetic, and environmental factors.

While many women with fibroids may not experience any noticeable symptoms, others may have symptoms that range from mild to severe.

Common symptoms of fibroids include:

1. Menstrual changes:

· Heavy menstrual bleeding (menorrhagia)

· Prolonged menstrual periods

· Irregular menstrual cycles

2. Pelvic pain and pressure:

· Pelvic pain or pressure

· Pelvic discomfort or fullness

· Pain during intercourse

3. Bladder and bowel issues:

· Frequent urination or difficulty emptying the bladder

· Constipation or difficulty with bowel movements

4. Backache or leg pains:

· Backache or leg pains, especially if the fibroids press on nerves in the back or pelvis

5. Abdominal enlargement:

· Enlargement of the lower abdomen, giving it a distended appearance If you suspect you have fibroids or are experiencing symptoms, it's important to consult with a healthcare provider for a proper diagnosis and to discuss treatment options.

Treatment for fibroids depends on the severity of symptoms, the size and location of the fibroids, and whether a woman plans to become pregnant. Here are some common treatment options:

1. Watchful waiting:

· If the fibroids are small and not causing symptoms, a healthcare provider may recommend monitoring without any immediate intervention.

2. Medications:

· Hormonal medications, such as birth control pills or hormone-releasing intrauterine devices (IUDs), may help manage symptoms like heavy bleeding and pelvic pain.

3. Noninvasive procedures:

· Uterine artery embolization (UAE):

This involves blocking the blood vessels that supply blood to the fibroids, causing them to shrink.

· MRI-guided focused ultrasound surgery (MRgFUS): This procedure uses high-frequency ultrasound waves to destroy the fibroids.

4. Surgical interventions:

· Myomectomy: This surgical procedure involves the removal of individual fibroids while leaving the uterus intact. It may be recommended for women who want to preserve fertility.

· Hysterectomy: In cases of severe symptoms or when fertility is not a concern, a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) may be recommended.

5. Endometrial ablation:

· This procedure involves the destruction or removal of the lining of the uterus and is often used to treat abnormal bleeding associated with small fibroids.

6. Medication for symptom relief:

· Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may be prescribed to help relieve pain and discomfort.