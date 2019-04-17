The TV Host took to her Instagram page to slam hair suppliers who don’t sell quality hair pieces.

According to the media personality, some of the hair attachments these scrupulous dealers sell are more or less made up of only 10% human hair. The other 90% is made of goat hair.

She also listed fibre as one of the wool they pull over naïve buyer’s eyes. She wrote, “Those of you who sell us 10% human hair and 90% goat hair, fibre and all the others we see you.”

And of course, she gave a shout-out for those credible hair dealers who deliver on their word.

Transacting business especially buying hair online has become a risky venture where people are duped every day. Make you your source is credible to avoid any disappointments.