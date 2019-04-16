The Kardashian rose to fame after cashing out on a leaked sex tape of Kim K.Which Moesha attributed as God’s hand in uplifting the family.

Kim K is known as one of the early starters of the curve revolution. By whatever means, the socialite cleaned herself up and emerged as a truly gorgeous curve goddess. Plus she didn’t just stop cashing out on her body after the sex tape, she went further to start businesses using her new body as her USP.

In 2015, the American reality TV star was estimated to be worth about 52.5 million dollars. Her most popular source of income comes for over four years of filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians which is valued about $15 million dollars. If you ask me, Kim Kardashian is the real ‘self-made’ Kardashian - for setting precedence with her curves.

Probably, this is what most Ghanaian socialites admire so much that the love for cosmetic surgery threatens to choke them all. The likes of Moesha and Sandra Ankobiah are seen sporting new bodies. As for dear Moe, she has admitted to going under the knife but for the rest, they chose to live their lie.

Moesha has openly flaunted her love for the star on various occasions. Imitating her fashion and even praising her for such lucrative sex tape. But should the admiration just end at bodily lust? What happened to build million dollar businesses?

It is such a brave thing to do, to risk your life to look overweight in all the right places. But shouldn’t that amount for something at least? The hair, clothes, vacations etc would definitely be devalued in a few years if not seasons. Plus the body will not remain ‘fresh’ forever.

As the world grows and births younger beautiful and resourceful young women, what happens to the likes of Moesha and Co. For example, Confidence, Amanda and Haijia for real have faded out – literally. With Efia Odo’s her cute boobs, Moesha showing off her abundant curves and Princess Shyngle near breaking point waist, who will go in for faded out slay queens?

This is where I thought Moesha will sit up and pick something substantial from Kim K. Like most ‘Christians’ they adore the word but fail to live by it. Does she think that Kim K would be who she is now today if it started and ended with a sex tape?

Dear Moesha and other slay queens out there looking up to Kim K, remember she is a millionaire even without a penis in her hand!