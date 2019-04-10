Kim Kardashian, 38, in 2003 had her sex tape with Ray J, her then-boyfriend, leaked and a legal and copyright battle with a porn site, over the tape later fetched her about $4.5m for settlement and that catapulted her to fame.

Recounting the story, Moesha Boduong, via a post she shared on Instagram, says that Kim’s rise to stardom out of the adult tape, with her, later marrying a rap legend, Kanye West, reflects the mysterious ways God works.

“The world saw her naked yet married a great man who treats her with respect. Kim had sex and the world watched her shag online everywhere but that brought her luck. God works in mysterious ways” Moesha wrote.

The Ghanaian curvaceous actress posted a photo of Kimye and added that the “Power” rapper looks at his superstar wife, just as her boyfriend looks at her.

“See the way he looks at her just how my boo looks at me,” she wrote. See Moesha’s post below and tell us what you think.