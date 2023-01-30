Sympathetic pregnancy is pretty similar to the concept of sympathy pains wherein when a woman is in discomfort, a man feels too much for their pain.
Sympathetic pregnancy: Here's what to know about men who experience pregnancy symptoms
Sympathetic pregnancy is basically when the male partner or husband starts getting the same symptoms as the wife gets during her first trimester.
As a result, they (men) experience psychological pressure which often converts into physical pain.
In simple terms, it is feeling someone else’s pain not just emotionally but physically too.
When pregnancy symptoms such as nausea, weight gain, mood swings and bloating occur in men, the condition is called couvade, or sympathetic pregnancy.
Symptoms
Experts explain that men start having all the symptoms associated with pregnancy like morning sickness along with nausea, vomiting, leg cramps, distention of the abdomen, loss of appetite, cravings, mood swings and crankiness.
Causes of sympathetic pregnancy
This condition is commonly known as Couvade syndrome and it can occur at any point of time during pregnancy. This is mainly caused due to stress conditions where hormones also start secreting in the body. Husbands can be anxious and worried about their partner and the new baby’s health, financial conditions, or concerned about becoming a dad. If this stress is not handled properly, the body will start releasing hormones that can lead to such conditions.
Research shows that while sympathetic pregnancy mainly occurs to the expected father, there are instances when other than the husband, sister or friend can also suffer from the syndrome.
How to deal with sympathetic pregnancy
Sympathetic pregnancy is not at all harmful for either of the partners, in fact, it sheds light on the perspective of your feelings for one another.
Experts suggest that the best way to deal with this syndrome is ‘talking it out’. Both partners need to express their feelings and concerns related to pregnancy and otherwise. The arrival of the baby has an impact on the future of both parents, so giving your partner a more active role, and making decisions together during pregnancy will help both feel a lot better.
