Sympathetic pregnancy: Here's what to know about men who experience pregnancy symptoms

As a result, they (men) experience psychological pressure which often converts into physical pain.

In simple terms, it is feeling someone else’s pain not just emotionally but physically too.

When pregnancy symptoms such as nausea, weight gain, mood swings and bloating occur in men, the condition is called couvade, or sympathetic pregnancy.

Symptoms

Experts explain that men start having all the symptoms associated with pregnancy like morning sickness along with nausea, vomiting, leg cramps, distention of the abdomen, loss of appetite, cravings, mood swings and crankiness.

Causes of sympathetic pregnancy

This condition is commonly known as Couvade syndrome and it can occur at any point of time during pregnancy. This is mainly caused due to stress conditions where hormones also start secreting in the body. Husbands can be anxious and worried about their partner and the new baby’s health, financial conditions, or concerned about becoming a dad. If this stress is not handled properly, the body will start releasing hormones that can lead to such conditions.

Research shows that while sympathetic pregnancy mainly occurs to the expected father, there are instances when other than the husband, sister or friend can also suffer from the syndrome.

How to deal with sympathetic pregnancy

Sympathetic pregnancy is not at all harmful for either of the partners, in fact, it sheds light on the perspective of your feelings for one another.