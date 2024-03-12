Glaucoma: Symptoms, causes, treatments and prevention

Let's do a deeper dive into what Glaucoma is about.

Understanding glaucoma

At its core, glaucoma is about pressure inside your eye, which, when too high, can damage the optic nerve. This nerve is like the Wi-Fi signal between your eye and brain, transmitting visual info.

When glaucoma messes with this connection, your vision starts to fade away, often starting with peripheral vision. Think of it as looking through a slowly narrowing tunnel. Initially, glaucoma is silent and unseen.

But as it progresses, it can lead to severe vision loss or even blindness. Hence, catching it early is key, which means regular eye check-ups aren’t just for fashion-forward eyewear.

Causes of glaucoma

So, who's the culprit behind this pressure buildup? It's mainly due to fluid buildup in the eye, which can happen for a couple of reasons.

Sometimes, the eye's drainage system gets clogged like a bad sink, and other times, it produces too much fluid. Factors like age, family history, and medical conditions like diabetes can turn up the pressure, literally.

And let's not forget about eye injuries and certain medications that can also invite glaucoma to the party.

Prevention and treatment of glaucoma

While you can't dodge glaucoma like dodging a call from an ex, you can take steps to detect it early and minimize its impact.

Regular eye exams are the frontline defense, especially if you’re over 40 or have risk factors. Caught early, treatments can keep the pressure under control and prevent vision loss.

Treatments range from eye drops to laser treatments and surgery, depending on the severity. Think of it as fortifying your castle against the silent thief.

And if you're at higher risk, keeping tabs on your eye pressure with your doctor can make all the difference.

Glaucoma might be a stealthy foe, but it's not invincible. With the right knowledge and precautions, you can stand guard and protect your vision.